4.8 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region

Kermadec Islands [New Zealand], April 5 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:44:24 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 28.585°S and 177.803°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

