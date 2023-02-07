5-day training of Colombo Security Conclave countries by NCB begins in New Delhi

The five-day training of Colombo Security Conclave countries by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began in New Delhi on Monday.

Other participants countries in the Conclave are Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles, including India which NCB organizes from February 6 - 10, 2023.

The Conclave will focus on key areas like - Maritime drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, financial investigations, darknet & crypto currency investigations etc.

"5day Trng for Colombo Security Conclave countries by #NCB began @ Delhi tdy. SL, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles & India participating. Maritime trafficking, darknet &crypto, narco-terrorism, fin invstgn etc covered," tweeted NCB India.

It will forge coordination and cooperation to contain trafficking of Southwest, including the Asian Opiatthe es in Indian Ocean Region.

Training of drug law enforcement officers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) countries is being organized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was inaugurated at NCB Headquarters, New Delhi by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Ops), NCB.

It is for the first time that training on drug matters is being conducted under the aegis of CSC. Besides participants from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles, participants from the state police of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi & Punjab as well as NCB officers are part of the training.

India, Sri Lanka and Maldives launched the trilateral on Maritime Security Cooperation in the year 2011 to enhance engagement and cooperation between the three countries on maritime security issues. The trilateral mechanism underwent an expansion in its scope in November 2020 at the 4th National Security Advisor level meeting held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

At that meeting, the three-member countries agreed to expand the scope of cooperation to include other common security challenges faced by member countries.

It was also agreed to expand the membership of the group to include other like-minded countries in the Indian Ocean Region and rename the group as the "Colombo Security Conclave (CSC)".

The training has been designed with the emerging drug trafficking scenario in the Indian Ocean Region, of which the CSC countries are part.

Some of the most relevant topics in this context like Maritime trafficking of drugs especially that of Afghan Heroin, Narco-Terrorism, Sea & AirPort interdiction of drugs etc. will be covered during the course of five days.

Topics to counter other emerging global drug trafficking threats are also included in the training. Clear web investigations, Dark-net & Crypto-currency investigations, Courier & Parcel interdictions, Financial investigations, Precursor control mechanisms etc. are some of the topics which are most relevant the world over.

Field visit to familiarize the participants with the chemical examination of drugs is also a part of the training.

Such capacity-building programs will strengthen the existing cooperation mechanism in the Indian Ocean Region by facilitating and forging synergy between countries to fight collectively against the drug menace which has grown into national security threat.

( With inputs from ANI )

