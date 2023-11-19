5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

Tokyo, Nov 19 A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit the region at at 0635 GMT, was epicentred at 30.71 degrees north latitude and 142.10 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

