50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel: Reports

Beirut [Lebanon], August 4 : As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, around 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Sunday (local time), SKY News reported, citing Israeli media reports.

Videos showed Israel's Iron Dome defence system being activated over the area.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it attacked a new Israeli settlement, Beit Hillel, with rockets. This is in response to Israel's attacks on Palestinian villages in Gaza, which hurt civilians. Hezbollah is supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance.

In a statement, Hezbollah said: "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians, the Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets."

Israel is yet to comment on the incident.

More details are awaited.

