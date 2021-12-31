515 new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, 6 more deaths

Pakistan added 515 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed on Friday.

The cumulative caseload has mounted to 1,295,376, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, reported Xinhua. A total of 28,927 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including six over the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 481,689 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province, where the virus was detected in 444,977 people, reported Xinhua.

Over the last 24 hours, 406 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,256,337, said the NCOC.

