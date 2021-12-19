5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Qinghai
By ANI | Published: December 19, 2021 08:30 AM2021-12-19T08:30:41+5:302021-12-19T08:40:02+5:30
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangya City of northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The tremor was felt at 7:54 am on Sunday (Beijing Time).
Local media reported no immediate injuries or damages to the property.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor