5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Qinghai

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangya City of northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was felt at 7:54 am on Sunday (Beijing Time).

Local media reported no immediate injuries or damages to the property.

( With inputs from ANI )

