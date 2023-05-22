5.3-magnitude quake jolts islands south of Tokyo

Tokyo, May 22 An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Izu Islands south of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Monday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which struck at 4.42 p.m. (local time) at a depth of around 10 km, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the waters around Niijima and Toshima islands, reports Xinhua news agency.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

