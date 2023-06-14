531 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan

June 14, 2023

Kabul, June 14 A total of 531 Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan in the last two days, the Taliban-led government in Kabul announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation said that more than 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees reportedly have been living in Pakistan and about the same number in Iran, reports Xinhua news agency.

A couple of weeks ago, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the return of more than 60,000 Afghan refugees from Iran since January.

