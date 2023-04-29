533 Pakistanis were killed in terror attacks in 2022: Human rights report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 : A total of 533 people were killed due to the terror attacks and 2,210 disappearances cases are still unsolved in Pakistan, reported The News International citing the latest Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) report.

In the flagship annual report on the state of human rights in the country, the data revealed that most of the cases of disappearance are from Balochistan (2,115) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (3,369).

Stating that last year's floods affected gravely, the report said 33 million people were affected by the floods but these problems were overshadowed by the selfish and petty political dramas of politicians.

Year after year, the HRCP's annual report points to the sorry state of women in the country. The year 2022 was no different with 4,226 women surviving rape and gang rape, News International reported, citing HRCP data.

The HRCP report revealed that there is no room for optimism or hope for the future.

While Pakistan is in the throes of a severe economic crisis, the HRCP report revealed further that the status of human life has also been deteriorating year on year.

Apart from highlighting the climate-change crisis in the country as well as the rising persecution of transgender persons, the report revealed how the tussle between the country's opposing political forces and the dispute between institutions has further worsened the lives of ordinary people.

However, the HRCP noted that some progressive legislation has taken place.

This progressive legislation, the report points out, has come in both the centre and provinces and pertains to the minimum wage, harsher punishments for employing children as labour, and attempts to resolve issues such as harassment at the workplace, reported News International.

However, the law protecting transgender persons, which was passed in 2018, received a huge backlash with the community under attack from various sources.

The report particularly painted a bleak picture on the extent of the use of political disputes and the use of sedition, a colonial aid era law, to punish people often over petty matters, the destruction of graveyards belonging to minority groups, the resurgence of terrorism, and the continuing lack of the basic freedoms of speech, assembly, housing to the people of Pakistan, according to the News International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor