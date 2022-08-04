5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami warning

Tokyo, Aug 4 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in Japan on Thursday, the weather agency said, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 9.48 a.m., was centred offshore with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, reports Xinhua news agency.

The agency also said the quake occurred at a depth of 60 km.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at Fukushima's Daiichi nuclear power plant which was battered by the the massive earthquake-triggered tsunami in 2011, resulting in the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.

