5th IMMAF Youth World Championships begins in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 7 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 5th IMMAF Youth World Championships got underway today at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Taking place until 10 August 2024, the event, organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), is being hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the third consecutive year.

The championships will attract more than 800 athletes from more than 45 countries, competing in three categories: Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), and Youth A (16-17 years). The competition will also see strong participation from the UAE National Team, which ranked first among Arab teams and achieved fourth place last year, in their second participation in the event.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his limitless support for the advancement of UAE sports, and conveyed heartfelt appreciation to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his patronage of the championship and his ongoing guidance. He emphasised that this support is a cornerstone of the event's success and a powerful motivation for aspiring athletes to excel and reach the podium.

He highlighted that the leadership's unwavering support for various sports serves as a powerful source of inspiration for local talent, motivating them to achieve greater success and proudly representing the nation at regional and international sports forums.

Al Hashmi said: "Abu Dhabi hosting the World Youth Mixed Martial Arts Championship for the third consecutive year reflects the trust and confidence it has earned from the global sports community, as well as from continental and international federations. This underscores Abu Dhabi's status as a premier destination for major international sporting events and tournaments."

The opening ceremony of the IMMAF Youth World Championships was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation and President of the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF). (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor