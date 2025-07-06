6 die, 18 injured in bus-trailer collision on Pak

Muzaffargarh [Pakistan], July 6 : At least six people were killed and 18 others injured in a tragic road accident on Saturday between a passenger bus and a trailer in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to police, the collision occurred near the Langar Sarai area. The deceased include two men, two women, and two children, as per ARY News.

The passenger bus was en route from Jhang to Ali Pur when the accident happened.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the bus driver also lost his life in the crash.

Such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan as earlier on July 4, at least six people died, including five women, after a tourist vehicle plunged into the Neelum River, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Neelum, Nadeem Janjua, the incident occurred in Neelum Valley's Chilhana area where the vehicle fell into the river, resulting in the loss of lives.

The DC stated that a child remains missing following the incident, and authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing person, as per ARY News.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the challenging terrain and the depth of the ravine where the vehicle landed.

On June 24, at least five passengers were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday after a collision between a bus and a rickshaw carrying petrol drums near Maghribi Bypass in Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Kali Raisani area when a loader rickshaw laden with petrol drums crashed into the rear of a local passenger bus, causing the bus to burst into flames. The fire spread rapidly, trapping many passengers inside, as per ARY News.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the incident and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR.

