6 IS terrorists gunned down in Pakistan

New Delhi, Jan 9 Six Islamic State (IS) terrorists were gunned down in Pakistan's Balochistan, including a most-wanted militant Asghar Samalani who carried a reward of 2 million PKR, The News International said in a report.

He was reported to be planning a major attack against a sensitive installation in Quetta, the report said.

A long sought-after militant by the law enforcement agencies, Samalani was previously an active member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi that carried out serious sectarian attacks in Balochistan as well as across the country.

The IS terrorists led by Samalani were located at a hideout near the QDA graveyard on Eastern

The forces team was approaching the hideout when the terrorists attacked it with grenades and indiscriminate heavy fire on Saturday.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, six militants were found dead while four to five others escaped.

Search is underway to find the remaining members of the network.

Apart from weapons and ammunition, a motorcycle fitted with IED meant to target the sensitive installation was also recovered, the report said.

