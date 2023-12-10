6 killed in workshop collapse in China
By IANS | Published: December 10, 2023 10:41 AM2023-12-10T10:41:48+5:302023-12-10T10:45:10+5:30
Beijing, Dec 10 Six people were killed and three others injured after a steel-structure workshop collapsed in China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.
The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The injured were rushed to hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.
