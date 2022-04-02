6 people missing following mudflow in China's Yunnan province
By ANI | Published: April 2, 2022 09:42 AM2022-04-02T09:42:03+5:302022-04-02T09:50:07+5:30
At least six people went missing on Saturday following a mudflow in southwest China's Yunnan province.
The accident took place near a highway maintenance station around 1 am in Drung-Nu Autonomous County of Gongshan, reported Xinhua.
It was caused due to continuous rain in the area, burying two auto repair sites and one scrap metal recycling facility, said a statement from the information office of the county government.
Search and rescue operations are on, and nearby residents have been evacuated to safety.
( With inputs from ANI )
