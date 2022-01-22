6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2022 09:20 AM2022-01-22T09:20:09+5:302022-01-22T09:30:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 231 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines at 02:26:13 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 23.99 km, was initially determined to be at 3.6951 degrees north latitude and 126.6747 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
