6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, April 9 A 6.0 magnitude quake hit Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Tuesday, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency initially reported the quake's magnitude to be 6.1 before revising it, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake occurred at 07.02 a.m. Jakarta time (0002 GMT) with its epicenter situated 46 km southeast of Ransiki town, and a depth of 11 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The intensity of the quake was felt at III to IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the Ransiki town, it added.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor