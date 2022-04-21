6.0-magnitude quake hits 51 km ESE of Manay, Philippines

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted 51 km ESE of Manay, the Philippines, at 21:57:46 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 51.33 km, was initially determined to be at 6.9827 degrees north latitude and 126.9453 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

