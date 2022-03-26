6.0 magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted China's Qinghai province on Saturday, according to local media which added that no casualties have been reported so far.

The quake struck the city of Delingha in the province at 12.21 am today. The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city proper, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was located in an unpopulated area at an altitude of 4,410 meters, Xinhua News Agency reported.

There are no villages within 20 km of the epicenter, according to the emergency management bureau of Delingha.

Tremors were felt by residents in Delingha and the cities of Jiuquan, Jiayuguan and Zhangye, the bureau said.

Affected by the earthquake, several trains running in the region are expected to be delayed, according to Xining railway station of China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd, the news agency added.

( With inputs from ANI )

