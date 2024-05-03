6.0-magnitude quake hits Philippines

Manila, May 3 A 6.0 magnitude offshore earthquake rocked Leyte province in the central Philippines on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 6:16 p.m. local time (1016 GMT), hit at a depth of 8 km, about 32 km southeast of Dulag, a coastal town, Xinhua news agency reported.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage. The tremor was also felt in some parts of the province.

Details are awaited.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor