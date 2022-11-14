6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
By ANI | Published: November 14, 2022 03:16 PM 2022-11-14T15:16:11+5:30 2022-11-14T20:50:02+5:30
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan today at 13:38:26 UTC," USGS updated on its site.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
