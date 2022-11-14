6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan today at 13:38:26 UTC," USGS updated on its site.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

