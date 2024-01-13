61 trapped, 14 missing in China coal mine accident

Zhengzhou, Jan 13 Sixty-one people are trapped and 14 missing after an accident occurred in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, local authorities have said.

The accident happened at around 2 p.m. on Friday in a coal mine. A preliminary investigation showed it was caused by a coal and gas outburst in the outer section of an intake airway, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local authorities have mounted a rescue operation. Further investigations into the accident are underway.

