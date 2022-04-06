64% Pakistanis reject govt's narrative of US conspiracy behind no-trust move

Karachi, April 6 A Gallup Pakistan Survey has found that about 64 per cent of Pakistanis feel that high inflation and the government's failure are the reasons behind the Opposition's no-confidence motion, rather than a US conspiracy, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent of the Pakistanis believe a US conspiracy to be the reason behind the Opposition's no-trust motion to topple the PTI government. This Gallup survey solicited the opinion of 800 households from April 3-4, 2022.

According to the survey, 64 per cent of the people have turned down the government's narrative of foreign conspiracy and fuelled the Opposition's move. The respondents believe high inflation to be the main trigger behind it. However, 36 per cent of respondents believe that the US conspired with the Opposition to dislodge the PTI government.

Those who felt the government's failure to address inflation were 7 per cent from Sindh, 62 per cent from Punjab and 59 per cent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another Gallup Survey has found that 54 per cent of respondents expressed disappointment with the PTI government over its three and a half years of performance, whereas 46 per cent have found no fault with it.

At the same time, 68 per cent of respondents appreciated the PM's action of calling for new elections. To another question regarding the perception of the US, 72 per cent of respondents described it as the country's enemy and 28 per cent termed it a friend, Geo News reported.

On the question of the PTI government's delivery during the three and a half year period, 54 per cent were disappointed with Imran Khan's regime, while 46 per cent expressed a certain degree of satisfaction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor