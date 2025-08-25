64 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

Gaza City [Palestine], August 25 (ANI/WAM): A total of 64 Palestinians were killed and 278 others injured as a result of Israeli military operations across various areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

The overall toll of Israeli operations has risen to 62,686 deaths and 157,951 injuries since 7th October 2023. Between 18th March 2025 and today, the number of casualties has reached 10,842 deaths and 45,910 injuries.

Hospitals in Gaza received 19 deaths and 123 injuries among those attempting to access humanitarian aid during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such victims to 2,095 deaths and more than 15,431 injuries.

Additionally, hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded eight new deaths due to famine and malnutrition during the past 24 hours, including one child, bringing the overall total to 289 deaths, among them 115 children. (ANI/WAM)

