6.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, causing panic

Islamabad, March 22 An earthquake measuring 6.5-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, according to sources from the seismic monitoring centre of Pakistan.

The earthquake tremors took place on Tuesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicentre was in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

