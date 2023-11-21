662 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN agency

Tripoli, Nov 21 Up to 662 illegal migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya in the past week, the International Organisation for Migration said.

On November 12-18, 662 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya, the UN migration agency said on Monday in a statement.

So far this year, 14,894 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, it said, adding that 940 died and 1,248 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route off the Libyan coast, Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya has suffered violence and insecurity since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Many migrants chose to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from Libya.

