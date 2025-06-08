67-yr-old woman stabbed to death in Northern Israel; Son arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): A 67-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in her home in Nahariya, northern Israel. MDA medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her son, a mentally ill man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to the emergency call, "the son stabbed his mother."

MDA paramedic Adiel Zano said, "We found a woman with penetrating injuries. We performed prolonged resuscitation efforts, but sadly had to pronounce her dead."

Women's Lobby Director-General Tal Hochman responded: "Another woman murdered. Another shattered family. Four women have been killed in the past two weeks16 since the start of 2025. This epidemic of domestic violence reflects a severe failure of prevention and political will." (ANI/TPS)

