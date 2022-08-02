696 migrants cross English Channel in single-day record high

London, Aug 2 At least 696 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK in a single day, a record for the year so far.

The migrants made the journey in 14 boats on Monday, dpa news agency quoted the Ministry of Defence (MoD) as saying.

Large groups of migrants, including young children, were seen being brought ashore in Ramsgate before leaving the Kent port on double-decker buses.

More than 17,000 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies in 2022, according to British government figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor