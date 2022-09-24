7 killed, 41 injured in a blast in Kabul

Kabul, Sep 24 Seven persons were killed and 41 others injured as a blast rocked the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area of the Afghan capital, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

The blast took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A car with explosives exploded in front of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, and unfortunately our worshippers who were coming out of the mosque after performing Friday prayers were targeted," Zadran added on his Twitter account.

