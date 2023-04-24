7 killed in bus-car collision in Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad, April 24 At least seven people were killed and two others injured on Sunday when a bus hit a car in the Okara district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, rescue service reported.

The rescue service said that the accident occurred on GT road near the Akhtarabad area of the district after a bus went across the opposite side of the road to avoid a rickshaw coming from the wrong way and eventually hit the car, Xinhua news agency reported.

