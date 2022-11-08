7 killed in traffic accident in Turkey
By IANS | Published: November 8, 2022 12:51 AM 2022-11-08T00:51:02+5:30 2022-11-08T01:25:07+5:30
Ankara, Nov 8 A traffic accident on Monday in eastern Turkey left at least seven people dead and several others injured.
A passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire in the eastern Agri province due to the impact of the collision, Xinhua news agency reported, citing semi-official Anadolu agency.
A large number of health staff, firefighters and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene in the Tutak District, it said.
