7 killed in traffic accident in Turkey

Ankara, Nov 8 A traffic accident on Monday in eastern Turkey left at least seven people dead and several others injured.

A passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire in the eastern Agri province due to the impact of the collision, Xinhua news agency reported, citing semi-official Anadolu agency.

A large number of health staff, firefighters and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene in the Tutak District, it said.

