7 people killed, including migrants, in car crash in Texas

Houston, Nov 9 At least seven people, including four migrants and a suspected smuggler, were killed in a car crash near Batesville, US state of Texas, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers confirmed several of the dead were from Honduras, reported local media outlet KENS 5, which is based in San Antonio, on Wednesday.

DPS said a Honda driver who was evading arrest from the Zavala County Sherriff's Office passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone and then drove head-on into a Chevy SUV, killing the SUV driver and passenger, who were from Georgia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities said five passengers in the Honda, including the suspected smuggler, were killed in the crash. An investigation is underway.

