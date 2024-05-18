7 soldiers injured after blast in St. Petersburg military academy

St. Petersburg, May 18 Seven soldiers were injured after a World War II-era munition exploded in the Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St. Petersburg, Russia's Leningrad Military District said.

The explosion occurred on Friday during the cleaning of one of the basement premises when people unloaded garbage into a container, the district's press office was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

A 76-millimeter World War II-era munition "arbitrarily detonated", the press office said.

The wounded have been taken to the Defense Ministry's health facility, according to the press office.

Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov has denied that the incident was terrorist-related.

