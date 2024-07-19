7.3 magnitude quake hits Chile, no damage reported yet

Sao Paulo, July 19 A 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit northern Chile on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of 130 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report issued by the CENC.

No injuries or damage have been reported yet.

"A medium-intensity earthquake has just occurred with its epicentre near Antogasta. I have already contacted the delegate of the region, and so far, there are no reports of injuries or major damage, but the teams are gathering information," President Gabriel Boric said in a post on X.

