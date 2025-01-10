73 suspects arrested in major counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a 48-hour operation in the Jordan Valley region, part of a broader counter-terrorism effort across Judea and Samaria this past week.

During operations in the Jordan Valley, the Israeli Air Force eliminated two militants on January 7. Special forces, including undercover units, arrested nine suspects and seized weapons, explosives, and military equipment.

Throughout the week, security forces operating in the Judea and Samaria Division arrested dozens more suspects and neutralized two militants in close combat. The operations resulted in the confiscation of seven weapons and hundreds of thousands of shekels in terror-linked funds.

The IDF continues to pursue suspects responsible for the January 6 shooting attack in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, which killed three Israelis and wounded six more.

In total, 73 wanted individuals were arrested across central command operations this week.(ANI/TPS)

