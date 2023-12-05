8 people hospitalised in Texas after chemicals' exposure

Houston, Dec 5 Eight people have been hospitalised after being exposed to chemicals at a facility in US state of Texas, authorities said.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the city of La Porte on Monday following reports of a chemical emergency at the Altivia Chemicals' plant, Xinhua news agency reported.

The city's Office of Emergency Management reported no detectable amounts of hazardous products near or downwind of the Altivia facility.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted on Monday night.

According to the office of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, their conditions of the eight people in hospital have stabilised

However, the police warned that Altivia had a possible phosgene leak and Harris County Pollution Control was monitoring the air quality, the Houston Chronicle reported.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, phosgene gas -- which is colourless and can smell like musty hay -- can be fatal in high enough concentrations.

Altivia is the largest producer of the highly toxic gas and its derivatives on the continent, according to local media.

