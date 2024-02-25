84 combat clashes on battlefield with Russian troops: Ukraine's General Staff

Kiev, Feb 25 There have been 84 combat clashes between Ukrainian defence forces and Russian forces on the frontline in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, media reported on Sunday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed it in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform news agency report.

Over the past day, 84 combat engagements took place.

In total, Russian forces carried out nine missile attacks and 77 airstrikes, as well as 119 multiple launch rocket system attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Russian forces launched air strikes on Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya of the Luhansk region; Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Dyliivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform news agency reported.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under the Russians artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. There have been no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the Russian forces maintain a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region, Ukrinform news agency reported.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 13 Russian army attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian army attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, Ukrinform news agency reported.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian forces in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. The Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian troops' defence 39 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian army attack in the area south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled five Russian army attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian defence forces are maintaining their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupying Russian armed forces. Despite suffering significant losses, the Russian forces continues to attempt to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. On Saturday, the Russian army launched two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force targeted 13 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian forces also intercepted and destroyed two Russian Kh-31 missiles and four reconnaissance drones, Ukrinform news agency reported.

The Ukrainian missile troops destroyed one Russian radar station and two Russian manpower clusters.

