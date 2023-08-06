88 per cent rise in Israeli women obtaining gun licenses

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): The number of Israeli women with permits to carry a gun has jumped 88 per cent over the last seven months, according to numbers released by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir added 44 per cent of the women receiving licenses were residents of Judea and Samaria.

“The policy that I have been leading in the Ministry of National Security since I took office is to grant a weapon license to those who meet the criteria, so that they can protect themselves and their surroundings,” Ben-Gvir said. “Women who want to protect themselves and their families is a welcome thing, and I am happy that on my watch we see a big increase on this level as well.”

Calls for eligible Israelis to carry guns began coming from Israel’s Security Cabinet, after a Palestinian terrorist gunned down people outside a Jerusalem synagogue in January, killing seven.

In a bid to clear a backlog of requests for licenses, Ben-Gvir expanded qualifications to include former and current soldiers, reservists, security forces, and emergency workers, as well as medical workers, among others. Volunteer emergency responders who have been with a recognized rescue organization for at least one year will also receive favorable status if they seek a firearm license.

The announcement came one day after a Palestinian terrorist killed a municipal security guard in downtown Tel Aviv. The terrorist, identified as 22-year-old Kamal Abu Bakr of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, had aroused the suspicion of two security guards who approached him. Bakr fired at the guards with a handgun, critically injuring Chen Amir, who was declared dead at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital. The other guard returned fire hitting Bakr.

On August 1, five Israelis were injured in another shooting attack when a Palestinian opened fire on people at a Maale Adumim shopping center. The terrorist was shot and killed by an off-duty Border Police officer who heard the shots and immediately ran to the scene.

Israeli citizens do not have a legal right to privately carry firearms and the country has strict gun control laws.

Applicants must meet minimum age requirements, have no criminal record, and provide a declaration signed by a doctor that they are physically and mentally healthy.

Applicants must also explain to the Firearms Licensing Division why they need to carry a gun, and permission is not automatic. The type of gun an Israeli is permitted to carry may depend on the reason given to the authorities.

A license allows an Israeli to carry one specific gun, and a separate permit is needed for each additional gun. Bullet sales are tightly regulated and carriers must also get government permission to sell their gun.

Licenses must be renewed every three years. This process includes a health declaration signed by a doctor, confirmation of completing a refresher training course and a firearm check to verify the gun is in working order. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor