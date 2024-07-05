89 migrants found dead at sea off Mauritania
Nouakchott, July 5 Mauritanian coast guards recovered the bodies of 89 illegal migrants near N'Diago, southwestern Mauritania, local media has reported.
The migrants were aboard a large traditional fishing boat that was stranded off the Atlantic Ocean, four kilometres from the town of N'Diago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Mauritanian News Agency.
Nine people, including a five-year-old girl, were rescued by the Mauritanian coast guard, the report said.
The boat, which left the Senegalese-Gambia border six days ago towards Europe, had 170 migrants on board, the report quoted survivors as saying.
