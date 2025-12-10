9 Cambodian civilians killed in border fighting, Thai military imposes curfew in 4 districts

Phnom Penh/Bangkok, Dec 10 Nine Cambodian civilians had been killed as of 12:00 pm, and 46 others wounded in the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border conflict, Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said on Wednesday.

He said in a Facebook post that more than 127,000 Cambodian people have fled their homes near the border with Thailand for safe shelters.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defence said in a press release that the Thai military fired two shells into a primary school in Banteay Meanchey province on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Also on Wednesday, Thailand's military announced that it would impose a curfew in four border districts of Sa Kaeo province with immediate effect.

In an official statement, the military said the curfew was to safeguard public order, security and stability in the area, as well as to protect residents from external threats. All residents from the four districts are not allowed to go out between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am local time the following day.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, urging Thai nationals to consider leaving Cambodia if they have no essential reason to remain, and those without essential needs to refrain from travelling to Cambodia at this time.

According to the ministry, there are approximately 600 to 1,200 Thai nationals currently in Cambodia.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Sunday afternoon. Both sides accused the other of initiating the attack and confirmed casualties.

Meanwhile, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said on Wednesday that over 100,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe zones as border conflict with Thailand has entered a fourth day.

The total number of displaced people is 101,129, including infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

She said the Thai army had used heavy and destructive weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to attack Cambodian military positions and civilian areas from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

