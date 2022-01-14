9 dead, 2 rescued in power station flooding in southwest China
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2022 04:18 PM2022-01-14T16:18:12+5:302022-01-14T16:25:23+5:30
Nine people have been confirmed dead after a building flooded at a power station in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Friday.
The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. (local time) Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station in Danba County.
Two people were rescued without life-threatening injuries, Xinhua reported.
All the flood water had been pumped out by 2:45 p.m. (local time) Friday, ending a rescue operation joined by over 500 rescue workers from related provincial, prefectural and county departments, as per Xinhua.
( With inputs from ANI )
