9 years of uncertainty: Baloch activist Sammi Deen demands answers for Shabir's disappearance

Balochistan [Pakistan] October 5 : On the 9th anniversary of Baloch student leader Shabir Baloch's disappearance, human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch highlighted the family's ongoing struggle and the continued silence of the state authorities.

In a post shared by Sammi on X, she stated that Shabir was "kept chained in Pakistani prisons and jails for the crime of being a politically conscious young man and student leader." She alleged that Shabir's activism and efforts to raise political awareness among Baloch youth were treated as criminal acts by the authorities.

According to Sammi, Shabir's case is one among many involving enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where activists and families accuse the state of targeting politically active individuals. "He is one of those thousands of Baloch youths who lived among their people, spread political awareness, and have been kept disappeared for nine years by turning that very awareness and awakening into a crime," she said.

Following his disappearance in 2016, Shabir's family, including his wife Saima and sister Zarina, have held repeated protests, sit-ins, and legal appeals demanding his recovery. Despite years of efforts, no substantial progress has been made in tracing his location or holding anyone accountable, according to the post.

Sammi noted that the family's campaign has faced repeated attempts to discredit or silence them. "The state tried to break their struggle and hope through false propaganda and various rumors," she said, adding that Saima and Zarina continue to demonstrate outside press clubs and government offices, calling for justice.

Balochistan is grappling with a grave human rights crisis marked by widespread enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions. Political activists, dissenters, and peaceful protesters are frequently targeted, often held without charge or access to fair legal processes. This systemic repression violates basic rights and fuels ongoing tensions in the region.

