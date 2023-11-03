97,000 Indians arrested while trying to enter US illegally

The latest data from the US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) has unveiled a concerning trend, with a record 96,917 Indians apprehended while unlawfully crossing into the United States between October 2022 and September 2023, according to a Times of India.

This figure represents a significant fivefold increase compared to the 2019-20 fiscal year when 19,883 Indians were caught attempting illegal entry.

Of the 96,917 Indians apprehended, 30,010 were intercepted at the Canadian border, while 41,770 were caught at the Mexico border, as reported by the Times of India. The remaining individuals successfully entered the United States, indicating the depth of the issue.

Law enforcement agencies have sounded an alarm, suggesting that these figures represent only a fraction of the actual number, which is likely much higher. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. For every person caught at the border, there may be at least 10 others who successfully infiltrated the US,” a Gujarat Police officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

Gujarat and Punjab have emerged as major contributors to this illegal influx, with many individuals from these states aspiring to seek a better life in America, according to Gujarat police officers investigating illegal immigration rackets cited by TOI.

Those apprehended are classified into four categories: unaccompanied children, children accompanied by family members, entire families, and single adults. The majority comprises single adults, with 84,000 individuals apprehended at the US border. Alarmingly, 730 unaccompanied children were also detained.

According to media reports, the surge in illegal immigration is believed to have intensified following the end of the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42 in May. Title 42 had allowed the US to swiftly deport illegal immigrants without asylum hearings. Despite tragic incidents involving families attempting illegal entry, the flow of illegal immigration continues, despite efforts by the Gujarat police and Indian, US, and Canadian agencies to combat the issue.

According to TOI, sources within central agencies and the Gujarat police have reported that while many Indians are apprehended in the US each year, very few are deported, as some manage to secure shelter on humanitarian grounds.