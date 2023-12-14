Aastha Sharma pays artistic tribute to onscreen mother Sneha Wagh

Mumbai, Dec 14 Actress Aastha Sharma, who plays the lead in the show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' has surprised her onscreen mom, Sneha Wagh, with a parting gift.

She presented a hand-drawn replica sketch of a photo featuring her as 'Neerja' and Sneha as Protima, a cherished memory of their shoot in Kolkata.

Aastha shared that whenever she gets some time off the camera, she spends her free time sketching and drawing.

Talking about the same, Aastha said: "Bidding farewell to Sneha ma’am on the show felt like parting from someone who will always be special to me. Her guidance and teachings have been invaluable to me, shaping my artistic journey in more ways than one."

The show has reached a pivotal turning point, leaving Neerja (Aastha) to navigate challenging circumstances on her own in Sonagachi, her place of residence. Throughout her journey, Neerja has overcome more than her fair share of obstacles, transforming from a naive girl to a resilient young woman who defies societal norms.

The show witnessed a highly dramatic twist where Neerja wakes up to discover that her mother, Protima, is missing.

"I wanted to commemorate the time we spent together with a sketch. When she saw the sketch, she was overwhelmed by emotions and told me that I should pursue art as well. I feel that’s the biggest compliment for me," said Aastha.

The 'Piya Abhimaani' actress added: "Creating art has been my passion since I was a child, and it remains my sanctuary, a place where my creativity thrives. Despite my demanding schedule as an actor, whenever I find a moment away from the camera, I find myself sketching or doodling whatever thoughts strike me. If I weren't an actor, I'm certain I would be an artist."

The show airs on Colors.

