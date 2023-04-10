Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 10 (/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, have reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East.

This came in a phone call between the two ministers, during which the UAE's top diplomat emphasised on the importance of stopping escalation between Palestinians and Israelis and working to push forward the region's paths of peace and stability for the prosperity and well-being of its people.

The two top diplomats also addressed regional and global developments, as well as efforts to maintain world peace and security. (/WAM)

