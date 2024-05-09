Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of 'Education Council' to follow up on efforts to boost quality, competitiveness

Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the regular meeting of the Council, which was held virtually recently.

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of relevant institutions and entities in advancing educational quality and student achievement, with the goal of aligning education with national needs and solidifying the country's position as a leader in academic excellence.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need to redouble efforts to significantly improve student academic achievement and enhance the effectiveness of teaching staff. He also stressed the importance of promoting transparency and clarity in providing a comprehensive picture of student learning outcomes.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of fostering robust Arabic language skills, which not only strengthens national identity but also provides a solid base for mastering foundational subjects like mathematics and English, essential tools for future professional success.

"Our strategic directions for the education sector aim to enhance the future of the country and its competitiveness in various fields by creating an honest and empowered generation with advanced knowledge and skills. Therefore, we emphasise the importance of the role of educational institutions, school leaders, and teaching cadres in applying the highest standards of transparency to convey an accurate picture that clarifies to parents the levels of academic achievement of their sons and daughters and to follow up on their progress in line with our aspirations and to meet our ambitions and support our national economy," Sheikh Abdullah said.

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF), Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, underscored the critical need for a collaboratively developed shared vision for the education sector, achieved through coordination with relevant entities, to address the most prominent challenges in the sector.

"Elevating our schools and propelling student achievement requires a shared commitment. By working together to identify essential priorities and strengthening collaboration between all educational institutions, parents, students, teachers, and leaders, we can ensure everyone contributes to achieving foundational goals and driving cohesive progress that strengthens every aspect of our educational system," Sheikha Mariam said.

Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Education, reviewed a proposal to introduce an Arabic language assessment for first-grade students in public and private schools, which is planned to be implemented starting from the academic year 2024-2025.

This national assessment will include a comprehensive measurement of the Arabic language skills acquired by all Arabic-speaking students upon enrollment in the first grade of primary school. The aim is to obtain data on the extent to which they possess the basic skills and abilities to learn the language. The assessment results will be used to serve decision-makers, schools, teachers, parents, and the assessment will be conducted during the first eight weeks of students' enrollment in the first grade.

During the meeting, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), presented an analysis and study of the results of the second-semester exams for the Academic Year 2023-2024 for students in public schools, highlighting the main lessons learned, and the interventions made by the ESE to continue raising the level of academic achievement of students.

She explained that the ESE continuously studies the results of students throughout the three semesters to identify their actual levels and develop support plans for them to improve their academic achievement in accordance with best practices.

The minister also shed light on a number of violations by employees and students during the exam period in schools that were detected by the ESE's team, which amounted to 247 violations, including leaking exam answers, in addition to the number of cheating cases during the exams, which amounted to 802.

Driven by the ESE's commitment to fostering transparency within the educational community, this effort tackles challenges like cheating. The call to action is for everyone to collaborate and uphold the anti-cheating regulations. This ensures students' interests are protected and receive the support they deserve. By accurately identifying their academic progress, away from any misleading tactics, such initiatives can empower students on their educational journey.

Al Amiri also presented a matrix of extracurricular activities implemented in public schools, which benefit more than 150,000 students, explaining the impact of these activities on improving students' knowledge acquisition and building their skills, as the ESE continuously measures the impact of these activities on students.

Highlighting the significance of extracurricular activities, the minister underscored the critical role of extracurricular programmes in fostering student development. These programs serve a dual purpose by complementing students' academic pursuits and facilitating the cultivation of a well-rounded skillset. Furthermore, the structured environment provided by these programmes allows for the methodical development of essential skills. The minister emphasised the ESE's unwavering commitment to continually refining and aligning its activity offerings to ensure their optimal integration with established educational objectives.

In this context, Al Amiri presented during the meeting updates on some of the ESE's projects, including an educational project that will be launched in the coming period to optimally utilise students' leisure time, discover their creative skills, and develop their talents in a thoughtful manner, and then guide and nurture them within integrated growth paths using the latest technologies. This will be done by converting a number of public schools into multi-activity centres that attract students outside of school hours.

The meeting was also attended by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance; Hajer AlThehli. Secretary General of the Education and Human Resources Council; Aisha Miran, the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; and Muhadditha Al Hashimi, the Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority. (ANI/WAM)

