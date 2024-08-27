Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Foreign Minister of Croatia

Zagreb [UAE], August 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Gordan Grlic Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia.

The meeting, which took place on Monday during Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Zagreb, focused on friendship relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in developmental areas of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including economic, investment, renewable energy, and tourism.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the distinguished relations between the two countries, emphasising that Croatia constitutes a key partner for the UAE, adding that both countries are committed to leveraging all available opportunities to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation for long-term mutual benefits.

Sheikh Abdullah and Grlic Radman also addressed several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Ahmed Alattar, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Croatia. (ANI/WAM)

