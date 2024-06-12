Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Qatari PM in Amman

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, on the sidelines of the "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" Conference, held today in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The two top diplomats discussed the outcomes of the conference and the efforts being made by the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire that contributes to the protection of all civilians and strengthens the humanitarian response to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed valued the continuous mediation efforts of the State of Qatar, along with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, to reach a sustainable ceasefire, stressing the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people and ending extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region.

In a related context, the two ministers discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the State of Qatar and ways to expand the prospects of bilateral cooperation in all fields to support the development paths of the two countries and achieve prosperity for their people. (ANI/WAM)

