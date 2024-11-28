Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Abu Dhabi with Robert Beugre Mambe, Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast.

The meeting discussed the friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Cote d'Ivoire in various fields, including investment, economy, trade, and tourism.

The UAE Top Diplomat affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnerships with Cote d'Ivoire and other friendly African nations in ways that foster prosperity, benefit their peoples, and support their aspirations for comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashemi , Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Before the meeting, Abdullah and Mambe witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint cooperation committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Diaspora of Cote d'Ivoire.

The MoU was exchanged by Reem Al Hashemi and Bruno Nabagne Kone, Minister of Construction, Housing, and Urban Planning of Cote d'Ivoire. (ANI/WAM)

