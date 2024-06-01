Abdullah bin Zayed, Singapore's FM discuss cooperation

Singapore, June 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, discussed bilateral relations, comprehensive partnership, and the prospects for their development and enhancement to achieve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

During his meeting today with Balakrishnan, as part of his working visit to Singapore, Sheikh Abdullah reviewed the paths of joint cooperation in various sectors, including economic, trade, investment, tourist, and educational fields, as well as all areas related to the developmental goals of both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his delight at visiting Singapore, which shares strong and growing relations with the UAE, and holds great potential for development and prosperity on various fronts.

He pointed out that the comprehensive partnership between the two countries signifies the depth and strength of these relations and the mutual desire to seize all available opportunities to support their efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

He also expressed his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Singapore and its people.

Sheikh Abdullah and Balakrishnan also tackled various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the current situation in the Middle East.

The ministers reviewed international community efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire, protect the lives of all civilians, and scale up the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore. (ANI/WAM)

